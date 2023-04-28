Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Expands By 304.3%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,565,600 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the March 31st total of 387,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Kuaishou Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 250,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,023. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.