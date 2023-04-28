Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Expands By 304.3%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,565,600 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the March 31st total of 387,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 250,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,023. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.