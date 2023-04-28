Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Expands By 287.9%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 287.9% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their target price on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMDF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,397. DATA Communications Management has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

