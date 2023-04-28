Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Decreases By 94.7%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DKILY remained flat at $17.57 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 225,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $19.37.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

