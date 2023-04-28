Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 30.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. 6,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,172. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($2.28). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CETX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.