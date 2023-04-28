Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Increases By 65.3%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

