Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increases By 126.7%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 926,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Burford Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 325,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,361. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 633,780 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Stories

