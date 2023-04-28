Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Decreases By 82.2%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of AHKSY remained flat at $13.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

