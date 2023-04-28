Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rises By 117.1%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 8,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 49.97% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomol. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.