Short Interest in Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Declines By 68.2%

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Advantagewon Oil Stock Performance
Shares of ANTGF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Advantagewon Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Advantagewon Oil Company Profile
