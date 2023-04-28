Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 61 ($0.76) on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of £142.15 million, a PE ratio of -6,100.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

