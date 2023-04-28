Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shift Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SFT remained flat at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,236. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,149.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,764,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,865.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 214,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,229. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.