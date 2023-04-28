Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

