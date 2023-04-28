Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion-$10.54 billion.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 2.2 %

SEKEY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.