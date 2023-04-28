Scotiabank Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$159.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
TMX Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$123.03 and a 1 year high of C$142.92.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.