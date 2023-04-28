Scotiabank Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$159.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$123.03 and a 1 year high of C$142.92.

About TMX Group

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.3660377 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.