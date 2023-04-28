Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STNG stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,302,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,564,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,014,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.