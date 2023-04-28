Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.
Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of STNG stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.
Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,302,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,564,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,014,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
