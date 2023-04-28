Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 18,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,768. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

