Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,042 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,332. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.