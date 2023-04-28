Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 821,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNDR. Cowen lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

