Saltmarble Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $145.49 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $145.49 million and approximately $41,417.46 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.47801257 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,509.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

