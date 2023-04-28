Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in April

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAPMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saipem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. 9,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,870. Saipem has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Featured Articles

