SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in April

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
SFHLF stock remained flat at C$10.50 during trading on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.86.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAF-Holland (SFHLF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.