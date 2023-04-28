SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in April

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

SFHLF stock remained flat at C$10.50 during trading on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.86.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-HOLLAND SE engages in the manufacture and supply of systems and components for commercial, public, and recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and APAC/China. The EMEA segment includes manufacture and sale of axles and suspension systems for trailers and semi-trailers as well as fifth wheels for heavy trucks.

