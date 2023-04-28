Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 230,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 336,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sachem Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42.
Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 157.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.