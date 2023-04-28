Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 230,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 336,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sachem Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 157.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

