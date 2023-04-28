Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBRA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

