RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -509.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 438,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,368. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.