RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.21. RPC shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 565,038 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RPC by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Stories

