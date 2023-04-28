Royal Bank of Canada Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

