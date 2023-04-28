Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
ROP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.78. 560,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.50. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $481.65.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.58.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
