Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.78. 560,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.50. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $481.65.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

