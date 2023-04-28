Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $73.13. 1,595,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $102.34.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

