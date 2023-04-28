Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $59,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

