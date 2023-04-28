Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,232 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,232 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $85,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $180.25 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.04.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.