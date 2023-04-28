Robbins Farley Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $239.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

