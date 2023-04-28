Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, April 28th.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
