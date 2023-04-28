Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, April 28th.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVSB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 9,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

