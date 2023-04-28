Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, April 28th.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
RVSB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 9,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
RVSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
