Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,800 at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,840 ($72.94) to GBX 5,800 ($72.44) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.45) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.19) to GBX 5,110 ($63.82) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($82.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 5,000 ($62.45) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($89.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,123.85 ($76.48).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,044 ($62.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,554.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,574.17.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,607.14%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($65.21) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($32,602.72). In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($65.21) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($32,602.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,338 ($66.67) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,333.33). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,580. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

