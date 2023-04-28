Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

STBA has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of STBA opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.74. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

