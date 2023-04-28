Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.89% of Repligen worth $271,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Repligen Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RGEN traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.17. The company had a trading volume of 340,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

