Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Price Down 4%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $246.03 and last traded at $246.28. Approximately 120,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 522,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

