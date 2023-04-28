Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

