Raymond James Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.