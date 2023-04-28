Raymond James Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.77.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.