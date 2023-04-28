Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $617,625.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $617,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,654.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $619,750.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

