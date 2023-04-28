QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.92 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

