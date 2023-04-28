Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

