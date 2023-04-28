Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.21) to GBX 3,180 ($39.72) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Puma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $864.25.

Puma Trading Down 9.3 %

Puma stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

