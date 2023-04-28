PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 536,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,587,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,236,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 63,729 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.