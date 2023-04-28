Prom (PROM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.89 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00016948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $90.95 million and $2.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,416.91 or 1.00046744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

