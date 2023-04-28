Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95.
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
