Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $180.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $143.70. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,007 shares of company stock worth $9,887,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

