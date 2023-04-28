Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 837,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,556. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

