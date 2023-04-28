PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.74.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.