PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

